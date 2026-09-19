1 killed, 6 injured as container truck rams multiple vehicles in Pune

The accident occurred near Bhumkar bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway after a container truck hit a concrete pump vehicle, a truck, and a car.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneSep 19, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Pune accidentThe container truck was travelling towards Mumbai when the accident occurred. The driver has been booked on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving, among others. (Screen grabs from a video of the accident)
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At least one person was killed and six others were injured after a container truck rammed multiple vehicles near Bhumkar bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune’s Narhe early on Saturday.

According to the police, around 12.15 am, the container truck was travelling towards Mumbai when it hit a concrete pump vehicle from behind. It then hit a truck and a car near Bhumkar Bridge.

Sandip Kumar, 22, of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, who was in the concrete pump vehicle, died. Devendra Yadav and Ramsingh Ramnarayan, who were sitting next to Kumar, were injured. Truck driver Sureshkumar, cleaner Jobin Samuel, a car passenger, Bhushan Saraf, and container truck driver Dhanraj Vaishnav were also injured, the police said.

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A first information report was lodged at Narhe police station.

Senior Police Inspector Varsha Deshmukh said Vaishnav, 32, from Ajmer in Rajasthan, has been booked on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving, among others, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He has been detained and is being questioned.

While the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the incident caused a traffic jam on the stretch until the vehicles were cleared from the road.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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