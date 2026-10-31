Pune: Voter ID shifted without knowledge, many now deleted in SIR draft

Sultana Manjur Shaikh is a resident of the Balaji Nagar area in Bhosari, Pune district and has voted in the Bhosari assembly constituency for years. However, a search for her EPIC ID or Voter ID on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website reveals something bizarre: she is currently registered as a voter in Nalasopara assembly constituency in Palghar District, 170 km away from her house.

The physical voter ID she possesses shows her being registered as a voter in the Bhosari Assembly Constituency. Her address was shifted, allegedly in 2025, to Nalasopara without her knowledge. “We don’t even know where Nalasopara is,” says her husband.

Shaikh is not alone. Multiple voters in the area allege that their addresses have been shifted without their knowledge to random assembly constituencies like Pimpri in Maval, Ovala Majiwada in Thane, and Aurangabad East in Aurangabad.

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These irregularities were noticed by local politicians before the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections held in January 2026. A complaint in this regard was submitted to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office by NCP leader Ajit Gavhane, and the CEO’s office ordered an inquiry on November 20, 2025.

The inquiry letter by Prashant Navge, Under Secretary and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, said, “In some assembly constituencies of Pune, Thane and Nashik districts, there are complaints that the names of voters have been transferred using Form-8 by an unknown person.”

A change in the Voter ID address can be done using the ECI’s Form-8. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) is supposed to confirm the details of proof of an address change to be finally approved by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

Navge’s letter directed that the primary inspection report by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) on such Form-7s and Form-8s, action taken by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on the Form-7s and Form-8s, along with photocopies of filled Form-8s should be sent to the CEO’s office by November 24, 2025.

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However, almost a year later, Gavhane says he has not received a reply to his complaint by the CEO’s office. No response was received to a request for a comment on the same from Deputy CEO Navge or CEO S Chockalingam. Pune District Electoral Officer Jitendra Dudi informed that the report had been submitted to the CEO’s office. The Indian Express has reported on the details of the report submitted here (kindly link).

The Indian Express had previously reported on a voter Prajwal Gupta’s case from the same Bhosari constituency. His name had been shifted in 2025 to Indapur without his knowledge and he was also not able to vote in the PCMC elections. Now, The Indian Express has now spoken to multiple voters whose addresses were changed without their knowledge in the lead up to the elections.

Multiple voters shifted

NCP politician Sarang Kamthekar with his colleague Mohammad Hanif Sayyed had prepared a ‘representative list’ of around 60 voters whose names were allegedly shifted before the local body elections in January 2026. They say that the real number is much larger.

Mohammad Hanif’s mother Shahnaz Jilani Sayyad’s voter ID was shifted to Assembly Constituency Ovala Majiwada in Thane sometime in 2025. The 2024 voter roll published by the ECI confirms that she was registered as a voter in Bhosari till 2024. Shahnaz had no relation to Thane and had never moved there, nor had she put in any Form-8 application to shift her address.

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Mehboob Rajesab Shaikh, a resident of Bhosari whose Voter ID address has been shifted to Pimpri and then deleted in the ongoing SIR, without his knowledge. Photo by Soham Shah Mehboob Rajesab Shaikh, a resident of Bhosari whose Voter ID address has been shifted to Pimpri and then deleted in the ongoing SIR, without his knowledge. Photo by Soham Shah

“We filed Form-8 to shift her address back to Bhosari, but no action has been taken on that application,” Mohammad Hanif says. During the SIR enumeration phase, the family asked the BLO in Thane to fill her enumeration form as they did not want her to be completely struck off the rolls.

Fatimabi Mehboob Sayyad and her daughter Simran Mehabub Sayyad Voter ID addresses have been shifted to Ovala Majiwada in Thane and Aurangabad East in Aurangabad respectively without their knowledge. “We never applied for this change,” she said. Both managed to fill their enumeration forms in those cities with some help, but not everyone was so lucky.

Welfare Party of India candidate in the PCMC election Salar Shaikh’s name was shifted to the Pimpri constituency in Maval Lok Sabha. His Voter ID has now been deleted in the SIR draft because the BLO refused to fill his enumeration form. “How was my name shifted in the first place? And now the officials are refusing to fill my form?” he questioned.

Mehboob Rajesab Shaikh’s Voter ID was also shifted to Pimpri and then deleted in the SIR draft, even though he had filled the enumeration form in Pimpri. ECI’s 2024 roll confirms that he was a voter in Bhosari till 2026.

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District Electoral Officer Jitendra Dudi told The Indian Express, “In the SIR we are verifying the voters and if the names are not there, we are adding them. I have given directions to EROs that not only these 60 names but any other names should be added in the coming month, 26th is the deadline.”