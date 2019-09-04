Pune: Bhide bridge submerged again as more water released into Mutha

With more water released into river Mutha from the Khadakwasla dam due to continuous rainfall, the Bhide bridge connecting Deccan and Shaniwar peth is submerged again, and the riverside closed for public as a safety measure.

It has been raining continuously in the catchment area of the four dams upstream of Mutha river for the last two days.

The release of water was started on Monday and slowly increased on Tuesday. It was further increased to 22,280 cusecs in the wee hours of Wednesday, and is set to go up to 27,203 cusecs by 9 am.

After the water resource department released 22,280 cusecs from Khadakwalsa dam into Mutha around 2am on Wednesday, the riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Bhide bridge and Bhide bridge to Shaniwarwada has been closed for public.

As of Wednesday morning, while the Khadakwasla, Panshet dam and Varasgaon dams are filled to capacity, Temghar dam is 85.90 per cent filled. The four dams together currently store 28.63 TMC, of their total capacity of 29.15 TMC.

Disaster management teams have been kept on alert. In August, a total of 7,000 people had to be evacuated to relief camps set up in civic schools in the city due to the flood-like situation. The Bhide bridge, too, had been closed for traffic.

Water release from Mulshi dam too is going to be increased to 15,000 cusecs into Mulshi river, which passes through PMC and PCMC areas.