Pune: Bhide bridge opens after authorities reduce release of water into Mutha

With the inflow of water in the Khadakwasla dam slowing down due to decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the catchment areas, the water resource department on Wednesday reduced the release of water into the Mutha river, allowing the use of the riverside road and Bhide bridge that had submerged.

The Khadakwasla dam is filled to its capacity of 1.97 TMC due to continuous rainfall in the last few days. The large inflow in the dam had made the water resource department to release water into the Mutha river from Monday, which was increased to 13,981 cusecs on Tuesday. However, the release was reduced to 9,416 cusecs in the morning after the intensity of rainfall decreased, further cut to 2,500 cusecs in the evening.

The riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Deccan and Shaniwar Peth to Shaniwarwada along with the Bhide bridge connecting the two stretches of the riverside road was open for use on Wednesday. The authorities are patrolling the riverside area continuously to avoid any untoward incident.

There are four dams upstream of Pune: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, having a total capacity of 29.15 TMC. The total storage till Wednesday morning increased to 23.85 TMC from 21.88 TMC on Tuesday despite release of water into the river and canal. The catchment area of these dams received very little rain on Wednesday.