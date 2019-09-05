Pune: Bhide bridge goes under water as rain batters catchment areas, fills up dams

Bhide bridge, which connects Deccan and Shaniwar Peth, was closed to the public on Wednesday after it was submerged by Mutha river water. With incessant rain in the catchment areas of the four dams upstream of Mutha river, 31,449 cusec of water was released from Khadakwasla dam into the river on Wednesday evening. The riverside roads from Mhatre bridge to Bhide bridge and Bhide bridge to Shaniwarwada have also been closed as a safety measure.

While dam authorities started releasing water from the dam on Monday, they slowly increased the amount on Tuesday. It was further increased to 22,280 cusec in the early hours of Wednesday, and to 27,203 cusec by 9 am.

Last month, incessant rain in the catchment areas had led to all four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — being filled to their capacity due to heavy rain. After water was released from Khadakwasla dam and into Mutha, it had led to flood-like situation in the city and almost 7,000 families had to be shifted to safer locations in the makeshift shelters set up in civic schools.

But as the heavy rain abated, the Water Resources department stopped releasing water from Khadakwasla and the levels in Mutha river dropped to normal. The spell of heavy rain, however, returned to Pune from Monday and by Wednesday, three of the dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon — were again filled to their capacity while Temghar dam was 87.19 per cent full.

On Wednesday evening, 5,532 cusec of water was released from Panshet dam and 12,345 cusec from Varasgaon dam, which flowed into the already-full Khadakwasla dam reservoir, prompting the authorities to release 31,449 cusec of water into Mutha river.

In the last 24 hours, between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the catchment areas of Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dam have received 47 mm of rain while rainfall of 17 mm was registered in catchment areas of Khadakwasla dam. There was a total of 28.67 TMC (one thousand million cubic feet of water) in the four dams, which have a total capacity of 29.15 TMC.

Meanwhile, disaster management teams have been kept on alert.