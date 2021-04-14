Pune: Beat marshal patrolling begins in jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor police station

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta flagged off the beat marshals on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Tuesday.

Beat Marshal patrolling has been started by the Loni Kalbhor police station, which was recently included in the Pune city police.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) Namrata Patil, assistant commissioner of police Kalyan Vidhate, senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Hadapsar police station and other officials were present on the occasion.

Following an order issued by the state home department, the Loni Kalbhor and Loni Kand police stations under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police, were brought into the ambit of Pune city police commissionerate.

As per a press release issued by the police, the residential areas in the jurisdiction of Loni Kalbhor police station are growing and so beat marshal patrolling has been activated to help the citizens round the clock.