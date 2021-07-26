Pune: BDR Pharma announces deal with DRDO to make Covid-19 drug in India

The drug is available in powder form in a sachet, and can be taken orally after dissolving in water. (File photo)

BDR Pharmaceuticals, a generic pharmaceutical company, has signed a licence agreement with the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture, distribute and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), a Covid-19 drug, in India.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the oral medication for emergency usage as adjuvant therapy in mild to severe Covid-19 patients.

While the DRDE in Gwalior had produced 2-DG, its clinical trials were carried out in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories by INMAS. After receiving positive responses in phase-II and phase-IIb trials, the DCGI permitted 2-DG phase-III trials in November 2020.

The phase-II trial, which lasted from December 2020 to March 2021, enrolled 220 patients. The medicine was discovered to speed up the recovery of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and lessen the need for supplementary oxygen in them.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharmaceuticals, said they had secured a licence from the DRDO. The product will be priced competitively and it will be available in powder form in a sachet that can be consumed orally after dissolving it in water, the statement added.

BDR has applied to the DCGI for restricted emergency use authorisation to manufacture 2-DG to treat Covid-19 patients in India. For the development of 2-DG, the DRDO has recently signed agreements with four major Indian generic medicine producers.