Pune: Battery stolen from ATM in Pimpri, probe on

Two unidentified persons allegedly stole the battery of a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM machine from a kiosk in Pimpri on Sunday.

An FIR in this case was lodged at the Pimpri police station on Tuesday.

The police said that two persons came to the ATM kiosk of SBI’s Ajmera branch in Pimpri around 8 am on February 13. They allegedly stole “12V/100 AH Quanta battery” and escaped from the spot, said the police.

After knowing about the theft, the bank officials lodged a complaint. The police have booked the accused under sections 380, 34 of the IPC and begun a search for them.