Pune based YouthConnect starts virtual counselling, info centre on Covid-19

Chavan said the initiative will also feature sharing of positive stories of survivors. Such examples, she said, would resonate with everyone well and give hope to those who are battling the disease.

YouthConnect, a city based youth group has decided to start an online information and communication dissemination drive about the various aspects of Covid-19. City Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan whose had conceptualized this idea, said the drive would try to simplify the jargon surrounding the pandemic and try to help citizens get information in a clear format.

Chavan said while there is overflowing information on social media platforms and elsewhere, there is a lack of collated one stop shop for all information. This purpose will be solved with the virtual platform.

“The web pages of WHO has tonnes of information about the disease. There actually is an ocean of information about covid-19 everywhere which at times can be overwhelming. Our endeavour is to present this information in a manner which is easily consumable,” she said. The use of Facebook as its platform, Chavan added, would ensure greater reach and access.

Doctor on Call

Doctor on Call, is a special feature of this initiative which would see Dr Shishir Joshi, going Live every Saturday 3.00 pm to take questions from people. “In this present age and time the concept of family doctors is almost gone. What we want to address through this are the common questions people would have , they can range from anything like when to get tested to how to prone properly,” she said.

To cope up with mental health issues face amid the pandemic, the platform has plans to diversify into non covid subjects and topics which would help people with stress and loneliness associated in the lockdown. ”Given the situation such topics are welcome distractions and we plan to make them a regular feature,” she said.

