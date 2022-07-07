Pune-based woman asked to pay electricity bill online, loses Rs 10 lakh

Online fraudsters duped a Pune-based woman of Rs 10 lakh after making her download third-party applications like ‘Quick support’ and ‘Any Desk’ on her mobile phone while paying her electricity bill online, police said.

The 53-year-old woman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Sangvi police station.

According to the police, on July 3, the woman received a call on her mobile phone from a man who claimed to be an employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). He told the woman that her electricity bill payment was pending and asked her to pay it online to avoid a power cut, police said. Then he allegedly made her download ‘Quick support’ and ‘Any Desk’ apps on her phone saying these were required as part of the procedure to update her electricity bill details. Soon after she downloaded the apps and shared the screen with him, he transferred more than Rs 10 lakh from her bank account to different bank accounts without her consent.

The police said the online fraud took place between July 3 and July 5. The police have booked the unidentified cyber fraudsters under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the IT Act. Police inspector Sunil Tambe is investigating the case.