Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Pune-based runner cracks toughest UTB in Thailand

This race, which saw runners climb over 3,500 metre over 55 km distance, is one of the trail races which tests the endurance of the athlete to the maximum.

Jaygovind Yadav
National ultra athlete Jaygovind Yadav has managed to secure 35th place in the recently concluded Doi Inthanon by UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) held in Thailand. This race, which saw runners climb over 3,500 metre over 55 km distance, is one of the trail races which tests the endurance of the athlete to the maximum.

Yadav, who trains at the Jumping Gorilla Club in Pune, has taken to trail running over the past three years. Trail running involves a marathon with significant gain in elevation and is a niche sport which is the forte of elite athletes. Given the elevation gain involved in the races, athletes have to undergo special training. Trail running, while an established sports in European Union countries and US, is yet to gain much traction in the country.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:24:44 am
