Pune-based organisation sets up platform to send and receive real-time alerts on the weather in Maharashtra  

Ever wondered about getting real-time updates on the weather in any part of Maharashtra? Satark, an extreme weather event alert system, managed by Pune-based Centre for Citizen Science (CCS) launched https://citizenweather.in/home Friday using which anyone can send live weather updates, including on heavy rain, lightning, thunderstorm, landslides/mudslides or even reports of tree-felling or wall collapse from any corner of the state.

This real-time, verified information received from weather enthusiasts, amateurs and the general public can be useful for commuters, those living in rural areas, people affected by sudden changes in the weather and even disaster relief teams, police and members of the local administration who can then initiate rescue measures.

In the last four years, Maharashtra has witnessed short spells of extremely heavy rain triggering flash floods and landslides. The most recent one being at Taliye village in Raigad and parts of Satara, which has claimed close to 200 lives. Climate experts have also pointed at increasing extreme weather events which are linked to global warming.

“Even though there are agencies to monitor weather or measure rainfall, our endeavour is to gather real-time inputs from locals and relay impact-based alerts on possible flooding, landslides or other events. These alerts, which will take less than 30 minutes to be issued, will also be sent to the respective local administrations for further swift action,” said Mayuresh Prabhune who heads the CCS and Satark teams.

At present, weather information can be shared on the website in English and Marathi. Users can also send geo-tagged images and videos of weather-triggered events on a dedicated phone number via WhatsApp, Prabhune said.

Around 250 Satark volunteers have been working on the pilot model, which has now gone live for the general public.

“Radar and satellite images can inform us about a weather event over a broad area but ultimately, it is the local people who experience and remain witnesses to the happenings. This will not only verify the forecast issued by the nodal agencies but also help mobilise disaster management teams, rescue and required help in a more concentrated manner,” Prabhune said.

Though the platform is currently focused on Maharashtra, he said a person located anywhere in India can upload weather inputs as the website can automatically pick the geographical coordinates and learn about events unfolding outside the state as well.

“We urge organisations or NGOs working in this field to join hands with us, as our goal is to make this facility an all-India one,” the CCS chief added.

The organisation also has plans to develop a mobile-based application for the initiative in the coming months.