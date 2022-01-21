Pune: Based on info gathered from YouTube, gang carries out ATM heist; held

Pune Rural Police have busted a gang that allegedly broke open an ATM kiosk of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) in Pune district’s Yavat town and fled with cash of Rs 23 lakh in the early hours of Monday. Police have so far arrested three persons in this case including the alleged kingpin Ajay Shende (32), Shivaji Garad (25) and Rushikesh Kirtike (22). Search is on for two of their accomplices.

Initial investigation has revealed that Shende gathered information on how to carry out ATM break-ins and thefts from YouTube, and he also purchased the equipment required for it through online portals.

The accused first blacked out the security cameras at the ATM in Yavat with a spray. Then they allegedly broke open its dispenser using a gas cutter and fled with Rs 23 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off and technical analysis of leads, a police team arrested Shende on Thursday from Daund. Police also arrested his aides Garad and Kirtike, and recovered cash of Rs 10 lakh and a motorcycle from their possession.

Police have confirmed the involvement of the gang in four more crimes including an ATM break-in attempt at Kurkumbh, house break-in at Washim, theft of Rs 7.67 lakh by breaking open an ATM at Gategaon and vehicle thefts from Lonikalbhor area.