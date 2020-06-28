Pune-based NGO to hold events to ‘strengthen ties’ between Maharashtra and Punjab, West Bengal

In a statement released by Sarhad, Nahar said, “We have established contacts with the descendants of the trinity Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Lokmanya Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal)…We have decided to translate around 50 books from Punjabi, Bengali and Marathi.” In a statement released by Sarhad, Nahar said, “We have established contacts with the descendants of the trinity Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Lokmanya Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal)…We have decided to translate around 50 books from Punjabi, Bengali and Marathi.”

Pune-based NGO Sarhad is set to hold programmes to mark the death centenary of Lokmanya Tilak and “strengthen the ties” between Maharashtra and other states, including West Bengal and Punjab. The birth centenary of renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray and the 150th birth anniversary of Yogi Sri Aurobindo Ghosh are being celebrated this year as well.

“We will focus on people-to-people contacts in the fields of language, literature, art, theatre, films, education and culture,” Sanjay Nahar, founder-president of Sarhad, told The Indian Express. “A people’s movement will be launched by organising various programmes in the two states.”

“The programmes will be inaugurated on August 1 through videoconferencing in the presence of the chief ministers of the three states, namely – Mamata Banerjee, Capt Amarinder Singh and Uddhav Thackeray,” Nahar said. The conference will also include NCP President Sharad Pawar and the descendants of Lala Lajpat Rai, Lokmanya Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal – Adv Anil Agarwal, Shailesh and Dr Dipak Tilak and Deep Pal, respectively. “The descendants of the three freedom fighters will also participate in various programmes during the period,” Nahar added.

He said Punjab, Bengal and Maharashtra had played an important role during the freedom struggle. He added that though Maharashtra-Punjab relations have grown considerably, Maharashtra-Bengal relations could not develop further after independence. “Rabindranath Tagore, Yogi Sri Aurobindo Ghosh, Shubas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda had strong bonds with the people of Maharashtra,” he said. “Satyendranath Tagore, while serving as the district collector in Maharashtra, had translated Tukaram’s abhangs (spiritual verses) and Lokmanya Tilak’s Gitarahasya to Bengali.”

A special programme will take place on the occasion of India’s victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh’s Victory Day, which will complete 50 years on December 16, 2021.

The events will be launched on August 1 this year and will go on till August 15, 2022.

