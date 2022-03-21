Pune-based Mylab to open new manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam for advanced diagnostics

Pune-based biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. It will utilise the latest technology to manufacture a wide range of high-quality molecular diagnostic products, MD of Mylab Discovery Solutions Hasmukh Rawal told The Indian Express.

Spread over 43,000 square feet, the facility will cater to the increasing demand for transformative molecular testing in India and across the world for early and accurate diagnosis, Debarshi Dey, director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said. “Expanding our manufacturing footprint enables us to strengthen indigenous production capacity and continue to produce the diagnostic kits of tomorrow,” he said.

In an official statement, Dr Jitendra Sharma, managing director and CEO, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, said: “Mylab has been a gamechanger in the field of diagnostics and has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. The addition of Mylab’s facility further reinforces AMTZ’s pioneering position as an ecosystem that supports new innovations in healthcare and boost manufacturing of home-grown diagnostic solutions.”



The new manufacturing facility is under construction and will officially start operations from June 2022 after receiving the necessary approvals. It will create new jobs for skilled workers who will use advanced technology to produce diagnostics and therapeutics, Rawal said. Mylab has expertise in biosensors, liquid handling systems, robotic and optics-based systems for diagnostics.