scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Pune-based KEM Hospital Research Centre releases short film to create awareness on respiratory diseases

The film aims to target rural audiences in order to raise awareness about respiratory health with a focus on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and asthma.

Dr . Vishal More ( Consultant-Pulmonology),Dr. Dhiraj Agarwal (Senior Scientist),Mr. Dilip Joglekar (Actor) ,Dr. Madhur Rao (Senior Medical Administrator),Dr. Parag Khatavkar (Consultant-Pulmonology),Dr. Madhav Kale (HOD & Consultant - Respiratory Medicine),Ms Diksha Singh (Psychologist and Behaviour Scientist, Creative Producer),Ms Arya Rothe (Director),Mr. Chaitanya Guttikar (Co-writer and Cinematographer),Dr. Vivek Patki (Physiotherapist) & Dr. Komal Jadhav (Physiotherapist) at the unveiling of the short film on respiratory diseases. (Express Photo)

Pune’s KEM Hospital Research Centre Wednesday launched the short film ‘Breathing freely’ (Olakh Moklya Shwasachi) to create awareness about respiratory diseases. The 15-minute film is financially supported by the NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) at the University of Edinburgh, UK.

The film aims to target rural audiences in order to raise awareness about respiratory health with a focus on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and asthma. It further aims to educate about the preventive measures, available treatments and rehabilitation possibilities. The film also sheds light on the important work being done at the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre at KEM Vadu.

Dr Parag Khatavkar, Chest Physician, KEM Hospital Research Centre told the media that respiratory diseases, especially COPD and asthma, are among the most misunderstood and underdiagnosed diseases. He said, “The film will help reduce the confusion and increase awareness about the disease and its diagnosis. The film attempts to debunk myths, misconceptions and superstitions surrounding the diseases and tries to de-stigmatise the use of inhalers and similar treatments. Such films are necessary to clarify misunderstandings regarding respiratory diseases.”

Diksha Singh, psychologist at KEM Hospital Research Centre, who conceptualised and coordinated the film production process, said the intention is to have screenings in urban as well as rural areas and also across social media platforms. The film will be screened in the waiting areas of the general as well as chest department OPDs, private chest clinics and study clinics under the Vadu Rural Health Programme.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...

The film revolves around a man who recently retired and stays in an urban area, an athlete who aspires to run a marathon and a middle-aged housewife of a rural area. All the three characters face symptoms like breathlessness, cough, wheezing and reduced exercise capacity. After a doctor’s consultation and further diagnosis, they learn about the preventive measures, available treatments and rehabilitation possibilities. The film shows healthcare professionals helping the patients debunk myths, misconceptions and superstitions surrounding the disease and the use of inhalers.

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre at Vadu

The KEM Hospital Research Centre works with a mission to provide evidence-based, sustainable and rational healthcare solutions for the rural population using globally-relevant community-based ethical research.

More from Pune

“A locally suitable Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre was set up under the Vadu Rural Health Programme,” Dr Sanjay Juvekar, professor and head, Vadu Rural Health Program, KEM Hospital Research Centre, said. The Pulmonary Rehabilitation study is the first instance of pulmonary rehabilitation being systematically introduced in rural India and demonstrates the effects of Pulmonary Rehabilitation on improving health and quality of life of Chronic Respiratory Disease patients.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:36:34 pm
Next Story

Ryan Reynolds’ post on a little-known Indian restaurant in UK puts it in the spotlight

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years
Tech InDepth

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement