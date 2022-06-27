Pune-based Jyotirvidya Paristhantha to offer basic astronomy course in July

Students and amateur sky watchers can now learn and train themselves in astronomy during a month-long online course. Pune-based Jyotirvidya Paristhantha (JVP), India’s oldest association of amateur astronomy, is offering a ‘Basic Astronomy’ course in July.

Astronomers and scientists from the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) and JVP will deliver online lectures.

The course, scheduled between July 4 and August 4, is open for students over class IX and adults. Some of the main topics that will be covered during the month-long course would be solar system, history of astronomy, positional astronomy, astrophotography, astronomical instruments, cosmology, radio astronomy, eclipses, astrobiology and gravitational waves among others.

The course registration can be done via JVP mobile app. For schedule and more details about the course, interested candidates can visit http://www.jvppune.in