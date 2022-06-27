scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Pune-based Jyotirvidya Paristhantha to offer basic astronomy course in July

The course, scheduled between July 4 and August 4, is open for students over class IX and adults.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 27, 2022 11:42:29 am
The course registration can be done via JVP mobile app. For schedule and more details about the course, interested candidates can visit www.jvppune.in

Students and amateur sky watchers can now learn and train themselves in astronomy during a month-long online course. Pune-based Jyotirvidya Paristhantha (JVP), India’s oldest association of amateur astronomy, is offering a ‘Basic Astronomy’ course in July.

Astronomers and scientists from the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) and JVP will deliver online lectures.

The course, scheduled between July 4 and August 4, is open for students over class IX and adults. Some of the main topics that will be covered during the month-long course would be solar system, history of astronomy, positional astronomy, astrophotography, astronomical instruments, cosmology, radio astronomy, eclipses, astrobiology and gravitational waves among others.

More from Pune

The course registration can be done via JVP mobile app. For schedule and more details about the course, interested candidates can visit http://www.jvppune.in

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement