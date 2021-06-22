Pune-based DRDO facilities develop pilot escape path clearance system for combat aircraft

KD Deodhar, head of the CSS project, gave a brief introduction to the system. ARDE director Dr V Venkateswara Rao and HEMRL director KPS Murthy handed over the certificate to S Pramanik, chairman and managing director and R Chandra, general manager of the GOCL Corporation Ltd, the production agency

A ceremony marking the transfer of technology of a Canopy Severance System (CSS) — an escape path clearance system for the pilot in case of emergencies — developed by Defence Research and Development (DRDO) was held in Pune on Monday.

The CSS provides safe passage by pre-weakening or severing the canopy (the transparent enclosure over the cockpit of fighter planes) to help the pilot escape in the shortest possible time. Pune-based DRDO facilities Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL) developed CSS for indigenous aircraft including LCA Tejas, HJT-36 and HTT-40.

KD Deodhar, head of the CSS project, gave a brief introduction to the system. ARDE director Dr V Venkateswara Rao and HEMRL director KPS Murthy handed over the certificate to S Pramanik, chairman and managing director and R Chandra, general manager of the GOCL Corporation Ltd, the production agency.

PK Mehta, director general of armament and combat engineering cluster of the DRDO, was also present.

CSS for LCA Tejas and its trainer aircraft was tested successfully in London and Moscow. The GOCL has already supplied eight units of the CSS after fulfilling qualification and functional tests. All aircraft are undergoing test flights with CSS onboard.

DRDO has said the ARDE and HEMRL are now capable of developing CSS for any military aircraft as required by Indian Air Force.