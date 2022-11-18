Pune-based Dr D R Bapat conferred with ‘Poshak Anaaj Award 2022’

Pune-based Dr D R Bapat (89), former President of Maharashtra Association for the Cultivation of Science (MACS) and former Director of Research, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, was recently conferred with the ‘Poshak Anaaj Award 2022 – Life Time Achievement’ in Hyderabad, by the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Lauding this achievement, especially as it coincides with MACS-Agharkar Research Institute completing 75 years, director Dr PK Dhakephalkar told The Indian Express that the award speaks volumes even 30 years later after Dr Bapat’s retirement. “This award underscores the significance of Dr Bapat’s work even 30 years later. The breeding programmes he established continue to be in operation today and Maharashtra is reaping rich benefits from it,” Dr Dhakephalkar said.

Dr Bapat is a well-known sorghum breeder and has worked extensively on the traditional ancient grains.