Pune-based Dr Avinash Bhondwe elected as IMA-CGP National Dean

Pune-based Dr Avinash Bhondwe has been elected as Dean of Indian Medical Association – College of General Practitioners (IMA-CGP). Dr Bhondwe, who was the former president of IMA-Maharashtra, said that IMA-CGP is the oldest wing of IMA for medical academic knowledge.

The IMA-CGP has centres in all states and Union Territories, and has a total of 1000 sub faculties in all local branches of IMA in the country. The IMA-CGP operates under IMA’s national office in New Delhi.

The aim at IMA-CGP is to impart basic knowledge of all branches of medical sciences to doctors, keep members updated with latest developments in the medical field, and also conduct a post graduate fellowship course at the national level, apart from holding the FCGP examination.

Dr Bhondwe said he hopes to step up health awareness programmes and educate lay persons about day-to-day health, newer aspects in medicine and appropriate preventive measures. “We will make special efforts to convince today’s new generation of doctors to work as family doctors and provide high quality services to citizens through post graduate degrees and diplomas in family medicine approved by medical councils,” he said.