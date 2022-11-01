Pune-based DPSU disposes of 258 tonnes of scrap under Centre’s campaign

PUNE-headquartered Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Munitions India Limited (MIL) has said that it has disposed 258 tonnes of scrap from its various units as a part of the Union Government’s Special Campaign 2.0 initiative. The DPSU has further identified 600 tonnes of scrap that will be disposed soon.

MIL’s 12 production units and three non-production units participated in the activities related to the campaign. The Central government had announced the campaign from Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, till October 31 with a focus on Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in government entities.

MIL said that various cleanliness drives were conducted across all its units with a focus on ensuring good housekeeping practices for creating a clean and healthy environment and better hygiene conditions for its employees and family members.

Officials said that scrap disposal fetched around Rs 1.48 crore.

The Swachhata activities included garbage collection, awareness campaigns, cleanliness drive in guest houses, mess, hostels, estates and factory premises, beautification of common places and gardens, renovation of children parks, conservancy services like sweeping of roads and bylanes, cleaning of all underground sewage lines, storm water drains, open drains, grass cutting, etc.

The employees and the residents of the MIL estates were sensitised regarding cleanliness, hygiene and plantation of trees as part of the campaign.

With a notification issued on October 1 last year, the Union government had announced the decision to dissolve erstwhile OFB and constitute seven new DPSUs, which would take over the operations of the 41 ordnance factories in the country and their allied facilities. Pune-headquartered MIL, the largest among the seven DPSUs, took over the operations of 12 factories involved in development, production, testing and marketing of ammunition and explosives for the armed forces and civilian entities.