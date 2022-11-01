scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Pune-based DPSU disposes of 258 tonnes of scrap under Centre’s campaign

MIL's 12 production units and three non-production units participated in the activities related to the campaign.

Officials said that scrap disposal fetched around Rs 1.48 crore. (Representational/File)

PUNE-headquartered Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Munitions India Limited (MIL) has said that it has disposed 258 tonnes of scrap from its various units as a part of the Union Government’s Special Campaign 2.0 initiative. The DPSU has further identified 600 tonnes of scrap that will be disposed soon.

MIL’s 12 production units and three non-production units participated in the activities related to the campaign. The Central government had announced the campaign from Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, till October 31 with a focus on Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in government entities.

MIL said that various cleanliness drives were conducted across all its units with a focus on ensuring good housekeeping practices for creating a clean and healthy environment and better hygiene conditions for its employees and family members.

Officials said that scrap disposal fetched around Rs 1.48 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes

The Swachhata activities included garbage collection, awareness campaigns, cleanliness drive in guest houses, mess, hostels, estates and factory premises, beautification of common places and gardens, renovation of children parks, conservancy services like sweeping of roads and bylanes, cleaning of all underground sewage lines, storm water drains, open drains, grass cutting, etc.

More from Pune

The employees and the residents of the MIL estates were sensitised regarding cleanliness, hygiene and plantation of trees as part of the campaign.
With a notification issued on October 1 last year, the Union government had announced the decision to dissolve erstwhile OFB and constitute seven new DPSUs, which would take over the operations of the 41 ordnance factories in the country and their allied facilities. Pune-headquartered MIL, the largest among the seven DPSUs, took over the operations of 12 factories involved in development, production, testing and marketing of ammunition and explosives for the armed forces and civilian entities.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 12:13:49 am
Next Story

Bombay High Court apologises to MACT, Pune; pulls up claimant’s lawyer over ‘erroneous’ submissions

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement