A slice of Santiniketan in Pune: Why you shouldn’t miss 21st Basantotsav at Empress Garden

Written by Ritesh Dhar

Pune is set to welcome the colours, music and literary legacy of Rabindranath Tagore as Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad (BSS) marks the 21st year of its annual Basantotsav celebration this Sunday. The open-air cultural gathering will be held at Empress Garden from 9 am onwards, where organisers aim to recreate the ambience of Santiniketan, West Bengal, bringing together art, music and community participation in a vibrant springtime setting.

Known for promoting Bengali culture and Tagore’s artistic heritage in the city, BSS has consistently invited eminent artists from Kolkata to headline the festival. This year’s highlight is a solo performance by renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2024. Having been groomed at Santiniketan, where she completed both her graduation and master’s studies, Bannya continues to practise and teach in Kolkata and runs her own music school. Her presence is expected to lend an authentic Santiniketan flavour to the celebrations.