A slice of Santiniketan in Pune: Why you shouldn’t miss 21st Basantotsav at Empress Garden

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Ritesh Dhar
Pune is set to welcome the colours, music and literary legacy of Rabindranath Tagore as Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad (BSS) marks the 21st year of its annual Basantotsav celebration this Sunday. The open-air cultural gathering will be held at Empress Garden from 9 am onwards, where organisers aim to recreate the ambience of Santiniketan, West Bengal, bringing together art, music and community participation in a vibrant springtime setting.
Known for promoting Bengali culture and Tagore’s artistic heritage in the city, BSS has consistently invited eminent artists from Kolkata to headline the festival. This year’s highlight is a solo performance by renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2024. Having been groomed at Santiniketan, where she completed both her graduation and master’s studies, Bannya continues to practise and teach in Kolkata and runs her own music school. Her presence is expected to lend an authentic Santiniketan flavour to the celebrations.
Apart from the main performance, Basantotsav will feature a strong local component. Madhumita Ghosh said the event serves as a platform to unite Pune’s Bengali community and local art enthusiasts. “As a parent body, we call all the Puneites and local talents together to put on a local show,” she said.
Local participants will be given a dedicated one-and-a-half-hour segment to present Tagore-inspired songs and dances, reflecting the festival’s emphasis on nurturing homegrown talent alongside established performers.
With its open-air format, cultural showcases and focus on Tagore’s philosophy of harmony with nature, the festival promises a morning filled with music, colour and artistic expression. Organisers expect families, students and cultural enthusiasts to gather in large numbers to experience a slice of Santiniketan in Pune.
Ritesh Dhar is an intern with The Indian Express.
Microsoft has appointed AI leader Asha Sharma to head its Xbox and broader gaming division, marking a major leadership shift as the company looks to refocus on console players after years of expanding into mobile and PC gaming. The move comes with the retirement of longtime Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who has overseen the business since 2014 and was elevated to gaming CEO in 2022.