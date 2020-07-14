Pune: Barring few glitches, industries witness mostly smooth operations on first day of lockdown

The 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which started from Monday midnight, has allowed industries to operate with regular staff strength. (Representational) The 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which started from Monday midnight, has allowed industries to operate with regular staff strength. (Representational)

Notwithstanding slight operation glitches, industries in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial areas reported mostly normal operations on the first day of the 10-day lockdown.

However, the refusal of petrol pumps to honour letters given by HR managers of companies, and a slight constrain in supply of raw material and consumables might create problems for these industries in the days to come.

The 10-day lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which started from Monday midnight, has allowed industries to operate with regular staff strength. HR managers of companies were given authority to issue passes for employees so they can commute to work without problems. The movement of goods-carrying vehicles was also allowed without any checking.

Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, said that overall, they have not faced any problem in running their units. “The police and administration have extended full cooperation to us…” he said. The administration’s decision to allow two-wheelers for employees has come as a big relief to industries, who would have to look for alternate ways to get their staff to the office otherwise.

However, complaints were raised from Moshi, Kudalwadi, Chikhali and Jadhavwadi areas, where petrol pumps refused to refill vehicles of employees with valid passes. “We have requested the authorities to look into the matter,” Belsare said. At some points, goods transport was affected, as vehicles were stopped by the police.

A more pressing concern was the supply of raw material and consumables. Most companies managed to stock up enough raw material, but a few others have failed to stock enough. “We are requesting authorities to allow hardware shops to operate in the MIDC areas for some time, so that this problem is not faced by industries,” he added.

