Barricading of roads only from 6.30 pm, no change in 5 pm curfew deadline: Pune Police Commissioner

The 5 pm deadline remains in Pune, while roads will be barricaded for police checkpoints at 6.30pm. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)

Even as movement of people is restricted beyond 5pm in Pune, city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday said barricading of roads will only begin at 6.30 pm to avoid traffic snarls at checkpoints.

This does not mean people can move around without valid reason after 5 pm, commissioner Gupta clarified.

“They can be stopped after 5 pm and be asked to give the reason for their movement. We appeal to people to cooperate with the police,” he said.

The Pune Police Commissioner said the decision was taken considering Pune’s traffic volume.

Last week, the state government rolled out a plan to implement five levels of restrictions across administrative units in the state based on case positivity and the percentage of oxygenated-bed occupancy. A Level 5 classification for an area means it needs strict restrictions and Level 1 being the least.

The Pune district administration has said that areas under municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been classified as Level 3 while the areas under remaining Pune district — which includes rural areas and municipal councils — has been classified as level 4.

Gupta said, “The restrictions remain to ensure that there is no unnecessary movement. We hope that Pune will soon move to level 2 if people continue following all the rule and take all COVID appropriate measures.”