Pune: Two siblings die after entering well in search of mother who attempted suicide

The incident took place at Pimpli in Baramati taluka of Pune district in the early hours of Saturday.

Two minor children died after entering a well to look for their mother, who allegedly jumped in in an attempted suicide.

The police identified the deceased siblings as Divya Suryawanshi (4) and Shaurya (2).

The police said their mother Anjali and father Atul, both residents of Pimpli, had a quarrel last night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar said following the quarrel, Anjali jumped into the well. Her children also entered the water. Then, Atul jumped in to try and save them.

The police said Anjali was rescued, but her children died in the incident.

The bodies of the children were fished out from the water and taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

As per procedure, an accidental death case was lodged at Baramati city police station and further investigation launched.