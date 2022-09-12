scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Pune: Bank watchman steals security guard’s ATM card, decamps with Rs 90,000

Complainant Yalji used to take help from Giri for withdrawing money from the ATM, the police said.

The police said while the victim was deployed at the ATM centre attached with the Kalewadi branch, the accused was deployed at the branch through a third-party contract. (File photo)

A watchman employed at Bank Of Baroda’s Kalewadi branch allegedly stole the ATM card of a 76-year-old fellow security guard and withdrew Rs 90,000 without his consent.

The victim, Rajaram Yalji, a resident of Thergaon, lodged a complaint in this case at the Wakad police station Sunday. Based on it, the police booked the accused, identified as Ajay Giri, resident of Baner, under sections 379, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said while Yalji was deployed at the ATM centre attached with the Kalewadi branch, the accused, Giri, was deployed at the branch through a third-party contract and they knew each other.

Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Jadhav, the investigating officer, said: “Complainant Yalji used to take help from Giri for withdrawing money from the ATM. For this purpose, Yalji had shared his ATM card details with Giri. But Giri allegedly committed the theft of the ATM card kept in Yalji’s bag. He later allegedly withdrew Rs 90,000 by swiping this card at different ATM machines, between August 28 and August 29.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Although Giri is a resident of Baner, as per his documents with the bank, he seems to have fled the state. “The last mobile tower location recorded is from Punjab,” said Jadhav.

More from Pune

The police said Giri is on the run and the search is on for him.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:32:37 pm
Next Story

China’s Xi to visit Central Asia Sept 14-16 for regional meeting

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement