Pune: Bank watchman steals security guard’s ATM card, decamps with Rs 90,000

A watchman employed at Bank Of Baroda’s Kalewadi branch allegedly stole the ATM card of a 76-year-old fellow security guard and withdrew Rs 90,000 without his consent.

The victim, Rajaram Yalji, a resident of Thergaon, lodged a complaint in this case at the Wakad police station Sunday. Based on it, the police booked the accused, identified as Ajay Giri, resident of Baner, under sections 379, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said while Yalji was deployed at the ATM centre attached with the Kalewadi branch, the accused, Giri, was deployed at the branch through a third-party contract and they knew each other.

Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Jadhav, the investigating officer, said: “Complainant Yalji used to take help from Giri for withdrawing money from the ATM. For this purpose, Yalji had shared his ATM card details with Giri. But Giri allegedly committed the theft of the ATM card kept in Yalji’s bag. He later allegedly withdrew Rs 90,000 by swiping this card at different ATM machines, between August 28 and August 29.”

Although Giri is a resident of Baner, as per his documents with the bank, he seems to have fled the state. “The last mobile tower location recorded is from Punjab,” said Jadhav.

The police said Giri is on the run and the search is on for him.