Pune: Bank staffer injured in chain-snatching incident on Lahuji Vastad bridge

A 25-year-old woman who works for a bank was left injured after two motorcycle-borne youngsters pulled her down while snatching her gold chain as she was riding a two-wheeler on the Lahuji Vastad bridge near Patil Estate slums in Shivajinagar, police said.

The victim, a resident of Yerwada, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Khadki police station on Monday.

Police said the complainant is a bank staffer who is also pursuing higher studies. She was going to the Navi Peth area via Lahuji Vastad bridge to withdraw some cash on Sunday night when around 10.15 pm, two persons on a motorcycle started following her and pulled her down in a bid to snatch a gold chain from her neck, police said. She fell on the road and received injuries. Meanwhile, the robbers escaped from the spot with the gold chain worth Rs 50,000.

Sub inspector Mohan Salvi is investigating the case in which police have booked the two unidentified robbers under sections 394 and 34, which pertain to robbery and common intention, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).