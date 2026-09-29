Fire breaks out at Bank of India building in Pune; no injuries reported

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A major fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Bank of India building at Pune’s Shagun Chowk on Monday morning, damaging office equipment, electrical wiring and other material. No one was injured in the incident, fire brigade officials said.
The Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call about the fire at around 10.11 am, following which seven fire tenders and three water tankers were rushed to the spot from the Central, Kasba, Erandwane, Naidu and Kondhwa fire stations.
Fire brigade personnel found that the fire had broken out in an approximately 80-by-80-foot hall on the sixth floor of the RCC building located on the busy Laxmi Road. The building had been evacuated immediately after the fire was detected.
The hall had been divided into four offices using plywood partitions. A battery backup room was also located in the premises. According to the Fire Brigade, computers, tables, chairs, air-conditioners, electrical wiring, batteries, printers, photocopying machines and other office material were extensively damaged in the fire.
The firefighters assessed the risk posed by the fire, particularly given the busy location and the presence of adjoining buildings. They used hose lines, breathing apparatus, ropes, and exhaust blowers to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts and floors of the building or neighbouring structures.
It took the fire brigade nearly an hour to bring the fire under control. According to security personnel present at the building, the fire broke out in an air-conditioner in an office on the sixth floor. A security guard initially tried to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher. However, after realising that the fire could not be brought under control, the fire brigade was alerted.
The fire brigade said there was no permanent fire-fighting installation at the premises. However, fire extinguishers, a fire alarm system and a detection system were found at the site. Personnel from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s disaster management and building departments, police and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited were also present at the site.