Fire breaks out at Bank of India building in Pune; no injuries reported

Seven fire tenders and three water tankers were rushed to the Bank of India building at Pune’s Shagun Chowk to douse the fire. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A major fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Bank of India building at Pune’s Shagun Chowk on Monday morning, damaging office equipment, electrical wiring and other material. No one was injured in the incident, fire brigade officials said.

The Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call about the fire at around 10.11 am, following which seven fire tenders and three water tankers were rushed to the spot from the Central, Kasba, Erandwane, Naidu and Kondhwa fire stations.

Fire brigade personnel found that the fire had broken out in an approximately 80-by-80-foot hall on the sixth floor of the RCC building located on the busy Laxmi Road. The building had been evacuated immediately after the fire was detected.