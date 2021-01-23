Pune: Bank employee held for ‘stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh’

Following a probe led by Assistant Police Inspector Shilpa Lambe and Sub-Inspector Kishor Shinde of Deccan police station, the accused woman was arrested and produced her before a local court on Friday.

Pune Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman employed at a bank, on Apte Road in Deccan area of the city, for allegedly committing theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 40.63 lakh.

The accused woman has been identified as Kiran Dhotre, a resident of Model Colony. As per a press release issued by the Pune Police on Friday, Atul Ghavare (44), the gold loan area operation manager at the bank, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this case at Deccan police station.

Police said that the theft took place between January 8 and January 11. The woman worked at the gold loan section of the bank and was in possession of the gold ornaments mortgaged by customers. She committed the theft for personal gains, the police release stated.

Senior Police Inspector Murlidhar Karpe said, “The court has remanded the accused to police custody till January 27 for further investigation. Meanwhile, we have recovered 770 gram of stolen gold ornaments, in addition to cash amounting Rs 8 lakh that she got by selling some of the stolen gold ornaments.”

