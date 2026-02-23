IndiGo cancels Pune–Bangkok flights for summer season

IndiGo has cancelled its Pune–Bangkok flights for the upcoming summer schedule at Pune airport, beginning March 29. Bookings for both Pune–Bangkok and Bangkok–Pune services have been cancelled for the season. The airline has not cited any specific reason for the decision.

Aviation experts said the carrier may be reassessing several international routes for commercial and operational reasons, with the Pune–Bangkok sector possibly no longer a priority. “The company could be assessing other, more lucrative options to deploy its aircraft on routes that make better commercial sense,” said aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar.

Until now, both IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights between Pune and Bangkok. With IndiGo’s exit, Air India Express will be the sole operator on the route. Pune airport currently has international services to Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the Bangkok sector will now have only one airline.