IndiGo cancels Pune–Bangkok flights for summer season

IndiGo has cancelled its Pune–Bangkok flights for the upcoming summer schedule at Pune airport, beginning March 29. Bookings for both Pune–Bangkok and Bangkok–Pune services have been cancelled for the season. The airline has not cited any specific reason for the decision.
Aviation experts said the carrier may be reassessing several international routes for commercial and operational reasons, with the Pune–Bangkok sector possibly no longer a priority. “The company could be assessing other, more lucrative options to deploy its aircraft on routes that make better commercial sense,” said aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar.
Until now, both IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights between Pune and Bangkok. With IndiGo’s exit, Air India Express will be the sole operator on the route. Pune airport currently has international services to Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the Bangkok sector will now have only one airline.
Frequent flyer Vinay Sawant expressed concern over the reduced choice for passengers. “When there is only one airline flying a route, passengers have no alternative choice. Competition is what keeps fares reasonable, and now the only operator can increase the ticket price,” he said.
The cancellation comes amid growing demand for expanded international connectivity from Pune. There had been expectations that the new terminal would boost overseas services from the city, and the withdrawal of an existing international route is being viewed by some as a setback.
Vandekar, however, cautioned against reading the decision as an indication of poor performance. “Airlines assess slots and passenger response every season, keeping a close eye on both domestic and international route performance; it is a routine exercise. Where demand is strong, seat occupancy improves, breakeven becomes easier, and profits follow. This should not necessarily be interpreted as the route running at a loss. Route changes and cancellations are commercial decisions driven by the bottom line. The aircraft may simply be redeployed on a more profitable route,” he said.
He added that Air India Express already enjoyed an operational advantage on the sector. “Their Pune–Bangkok flight operates during the day, which passengers generally prefer. And if demand on any international route from Pune picks up in the future, the company can always return,” he said.
