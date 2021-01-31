Pune-Bangalore highway: Three killed, eight injured as cars collide

Three persons were killed and eight more injured in an accident between two cars on Pune-Bangalore highway near Karad town in Satara district.(Representational)

Three persons were killed and eight more injured in an accident between two cars on Pune-Bangalore highway near Karad town in Satara district on Sunday evening. All the deceased and injured are from Pune district and three of the injured have been grievously hurt, police said.

According to police, the mishap between a Swift car and an Innova SUV took place around 6.30 pm in Narayanwadi village near Karad town. Three of the six people travelling in the Innova were killed and three more sustained critical injuries. Five persons travelling in the Swift sustained minor injuries and were released from hospital after treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Dorge, Swapnil Shinde and Raviraj Salunkhe. The critically injured in the Innova have been identified as Balasaheb Gadake, Ganesh Kale and Tushar Gawade, all residents of Pune. Police said some of the deceased and injured in the Innova were wrestlers. The injured in the Swift car have been identified as Aditya Omase, Chandrakant Kaware, Puja Omase, Bharat Omase and Sejal Omase, all residents of Indapur.

Satara district superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “Preliminary information suggests one vehicle was trying to overtake another, when the two met with an accident.”

Inspector B R Bharne of Karad taluka police station said, “Those travelling in the Innova car, who were from Pune city, sustained very severe injuries and three of them have succumbed. Three more are currently being treated at a local hospital. Five people from the Swift car, who were from Indapur in Pune district, have minor injuries.”