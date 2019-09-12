Pune Bangalore highway: Five killed, 12 injured as bus crashes into truck

Five persons were killed and 12 more injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Pune Bangalore Highway near Satara on Thursday morning.

According to Satara district police, the accident took place around 6.30 am at Khandewadi village near Satara city, around 110 kilometres from Pune on the Bangalore-bound lane of the national highway.

An official from Satara taluka police station said the truck had stopped after developing some issue. The Karnataka private bus, which was carrying 40 passengers, crashed into it from behind. Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely mangled, leading to fatalities and injuries to the passengers.

Tejaswi Satpute, Superintendent of Police of Satara, said five persons were killed and at least 12 were injured. The injured are being treated at a local hospital where condition of some of them is critical.

While identities of the victims are being ascertained, most of them are from Karnataka, a police official said.