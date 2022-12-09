Shops in Pune to stay shut till 3 pm on December 13 as traders’ body backs bandh call against Governor Koshyari

Shops in Pune will remain shut till 3 pm on December 13 with the Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FATP), a traders’ body, deciding to participate in the bandh called by Opposition parties against the controversial remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other BJP leaders against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fattechand Ranka, the president of FATP, said that representatives of the political parties had met FATP office-bearers and requested support. “Following this, FATP held its own deliberation and decided that on December 13, shops in Pune will remain shut till 3 pm to support the bandh call,” Ranka said.

Several Maratha organisations, including Sambhaji Brigade, Muslim organisations, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Kul Jamaat Tanjeem, and Ambedkarite organisations will participate in the bandh.

The decision about the bandh was taken in a meeting in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar on Wednesday where city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap, city Congress chief Arvind Shinde and Gajanan Thurkude of Shiv Sena (UBT), as well as leaders of several other organisations, were present.

On Thursday, a similar bandh call in Pimpri-Chinchwad by Bahujan Mahapurush Sanman Samiti drew a mixed response.