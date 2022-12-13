Pune bandh today: Over 4,500 cops deployed across city

Over 4,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed across Pune on Tuesday in view of the bandh called by various organisations in protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s controversial remarks on Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, the city police said.

Around 1,100 personnel were deployed for the mook morcha or silent march from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in the Deccan Gymkhana area to Lal Mahal in Kasba Peth.

Pune City police also issued prohibitory orders under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 to prevent any law and order issue in the region. “For the rally, we have deployed around 1,100 police personnel, which includes around 1,000 personnel and 100 officers. All police stations have been asked to deploy their team on the ground for peaceful conduct of the bandh. In addition to the 1,100 personnel deployed for the rally, around 3,400 have been deployed across the city,” said a senior police officer.

Another officer said, “As per our primary inputs, shops selling essential commodities were open in the morning for a while. Some shops started closing around 10 am and we expect them to open by 3 to 4 pm according to the timings announced by the protesting organisations. All senior officials are closely monitoring the situation in their respective jurisdictions.”

The traffic control wing of Pune police said for the silent march, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Kelkar Road were closed for vehicular traffic as per requirement and vehicles were diverted via alternative routes.

As per the prohibitory orders, people were asked to refrain from carrying weapons or explosive/inflammable substances, putting up posters or images of public figures, burning effigies, shouting abusive slogans or playing musical instruments. It also warned them against provocative speeches and circulation of objectionable materials that can lead to law and order problems. The order states that those violating the order will be liable to prosecution under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 which pertains to penal action for contravention of directions issued by competent authorities.