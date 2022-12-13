Pune bandh today: Markets and schools remain closed, buses stay off roads

Normal life was affected on Tuesday as most marketplaces in Pune remained shut and public transport services stayed off the roads in view of the bandh called by various organisations against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recent controversial remarks on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. The protesters have sought Koshyari’s removal from the post, besides an apology from him as well as the BJP for the statements made on the 17th-century ruler.

While commercial establishments and shops in Pune stayed shut, bus services run by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) as well as autorickshaws refused to ply. Many schools declared a holiday to avoid inconvenience to students, especially since school vans and buses are unavailable.

Opposition parties and various organisations under the banner of Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar took out a silent march as part of their bandh call. Thousands of participants joined the march carrying saffron flags and placards against the governor. A vehicle carrying the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji is part of the rally.

The BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale and former MP Sambhajiraje Bhosale, who are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji, extended support for the march. Udayanraje Bhosale joined the march after offering flowers at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Deccan.

The march will pass through Alka Theatre Chowk, Laxmi Road and Belbaug Chowk before ending at Lal Mahal where Chhatrapati Shivaji spent his childhood. A public rally will be held near Lal Mahal. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Sushma Andhare of Shiv Sena (UBT) will also join the march.

All Ganesh mandals in the city have extended their support to the bandh call and their representatives will participate in it. Various social organisations, rickshaw unions and traders’ associations are expected to participate in the bandh, apart from several Muslim organisations.

Former legislators Chandrakant Mokate and Anna Thorat have joined the silent march to condemn the controversial remarks on the Maratha king. They said such remarks must be stopped immediately.

Governor Koshyari triggered a controversy recently when he referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji as an icon of “olden days” and Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as “icons of modern times”.