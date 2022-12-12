Abusive slogans, musical instruments banned during tomorrow’s Pune bandh against Koshyari remark

The city police said they were on alert for Tuesday’s Pune bandh called by various organisations to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

As organisations and activists will take out a “Mook Morcha” (silent march) from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Deccan to the Lal Mahal around 9am, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Kelkar Road will be closed for vehicles as per requirement, and the vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes, according to a press release issued by DCP (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.

DCP (special branch) R Raja has issued an order that those participating in the bandh should not carry any weapons and explosive substances. Putting up any posters or images of politicians would not be allowed during the bandh. Shouting abusive slogans and playing musical instruments would also not be allowed.

Police have warned against any act like provocative speeches, circulation of objectionable materials or information that can lead to law and order problems.

Koshyari’s remark that Shivaji was an icon of olden times has triggered a controversy in the state, with Opposition parties calling for his ouster as governor.