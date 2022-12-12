scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Abusive slogans, musical instruments banned during tomorrow’s Pune bandh against Koshyari remark

Organisations and activists protesting against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s Shivaji remark will take out a silent march from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Deccan to the Lal Mahal around 9am.

Due to the Pune Bandh tomorrow in the city, some hoardings have been put up on Lakshmi Road. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) (12.12.22,Pune.)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The city police said they were on alert for Tuesday’s Pune bandh called by various organisations to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

As organisations and activists will take out a “Mook Morcha” (silent march) from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Deccan to the Lal Mahal around 9am, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Kelkar Road will be closed for vehicles as per requirement, and the vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes, according to a press release issued by DCP (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.

Also Read |Maharashtra governor writes to Amit Shah: I can’t imagine insulting Shivaji even in my dreams

DCP (special branch) R Raja has issued an order that those participating in the bandh should not carry any weapons and explosive substances. Putting up any posters or images of politicians would not be allowed during the bandh. Shouting abusive slogans and playing musical instruments would also not be allowed.

Police have warned against any act like provocative speeches, circulation of objectionable materials or information that can lead to law and order problems.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
More from Pune

Koshyari’s remark that Shivaji was an icon of olden times has triggered a controversy in the state, with Opposition parties calling for his ouster as governor.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:15:35 pm
Next Story

2018 teaser: Kunchako Boban-Tovino Thomas film recalls horror of 2018 Kerala floods

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close