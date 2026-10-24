Class 9 boy stabs girl classmate over Instagram video dispute in Pune school

A Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his girl classmate on the premises of an English-medium school in Pune’s Balewadi on Friday afternoon. The injured student, aged 14, was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar said the accused, also aged 14, has been apprehended. “We have recovered the knife with which he attacked the girl. Further investigation is on,” Pawar said.

The police said the crime stemmed from a dispute over school trip videos the accused posted on Instagram. The police said the school organised a trip to Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar on October 17 and 18. During the trip, a boy allegedly recorded videos of some female students dancing and later posted these videos on Instagram. However, other students pressured him to remove the videos from social media.