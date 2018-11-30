Pune: Balbharati to upload practice question papers for Class 10

With months away for the Class 10 examinations, Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production & Curriculum Research, Balbharati, will upload model questions papers for all subjects including certified answer samples for them, guidance for the right answers and also expert videos on their website.

The process of uploading the content is expected to be completed till the end of November and the practice questions papers will be made available on the website, http://www.ebalbharati.in, from December 6.

From this year, the Maharashtra state board has cancelled the oral exam for the language and social science subjects resulting in the decrease of the internal marks in Class 10. The decision has caused fear among the parents that their children will receive less marks in the examinations.

On this note, Balbharti has taken this important decision to prepare students for the upcoming exams to lessen the fear of the new syllabus and the slide in marks, said Sunil Magar, director of Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

“Making the question papers available on the Balbharati website will enable students to prepare for the practice exam to understand how to prepare for the new syllabus and the 100-marks exam. It will be helpful to the teachers as well. The question papers that have been made available will also include their answer sample, so the students will be able to keep note of the amount of marks they received and the mistakes that they made. Accordingly, guidance will also be given as to what mistakes the students have made while solving the paper. Related to that, expert videos will also be presented. The students will thus be able to give their exams in a stress-free environment,” he said.