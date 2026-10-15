High-protein, iron and calcium kits: Pune launches scheme to support anaemic mothers

AI Narration

AI NARRATION

AI Narration

This is AI Generated text to speech.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

To address high rates of anaemia and malnutrition among women from low-income families, the Pune Municipal Corporation has launched the 'Balantavida' scheme to provide supplementary nutrient-rich kits to pregnant and lactating mothers.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 07:05 PM IST
Pune maternal health anaemic mothersPMC Balantavida scheme will provide supplementary nutrition kits to underprivileged pregnant and lactating women in Pune (File photo for representative use).
Make us preferred source on Google

In the low-income neighbourhoods of Pune, pregnancy and childbirth are often burdened by an ongoing struggle with malnutrition. For hundreds of expectant and nursing mothers from economically weaker households, ensuring a balanced, nutrient-rich daily meal remains a luxury, leaving both them and their children vulnerable to long-term health issues.

To break this cycle, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is rolling out a dedicated welfare initiative: the ‘Balantavida’ nutritional diet scheme. It aims to provide high-value nutrition directly to underprivileged mothers. The proposal gained momentum after BJP corporators Alpana Varpe and Archana Patil formally approached the civic body to act on the nutritional deficit among poor women.

“Many pregnant women and lactating mothers from low-income groups in the city lack access to adequate nutrition, which adversely affects the health of mothers and children,” corporators Varpe and Patil said. “Thus, ensuring they receive proper nutrition during pregnancy and after delivery is essential for having healthy mothers and healthy children.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Following their proposal, the PMC health department evaluated the initiative’s feasibility and issued in-principle approval.

Cause for concern | Lancet study shows challenge before India in meeting 2030 maternal mortality goals

What’s inside ‘Balantavida’ kits?

Confirming the move, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the health department will finalise the kit’s exact components and set up the registration process for eligible beneficiaries. The kit’s primary objective is to provide supplementary nourishment, neutralise the postpartum physical toll, curb anaemia and maternal malnutrition, and improve overall child mortality outcomes.

The suggested diet plan targets critical vitamins, minerals, and proteins through selected ingredients. They are as follows:

Carbohydrates, fibre and iron: Kharik (dry dates), jaggery, and black currants (raisins).

Story continues below this ad

Protein and amino acids: Roasted pulses, soya loaf/granules, and a mix of whole lentils (moong [green gram], matki [legume], chavali [peas], and hulge/kulith [horse gram]).

Essential fats and energy: Coconut, gavran ghee, and linseeds (rich in omega-3/alpha-lipoic acid).

Micronutrients and calcium: Almonds and cashews provide vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, and copper; peanuts provide additional plant protein.

To maintain strict quality standards, all food samples will be sent to recognised, authorised laboratories for safety and purity testing before distribution to beneficiaries.

Story continues below this ad

Verification, progress tracking

The Balantavida kit is intended purely as a supplementary intervention and not a replacement for a mother’s daily meals. Beneficiaries will also be counselled that the kit is meant strictly for their consumption and should not be shared with other family members.

Selection will follow a verification process tied directly to civic healthcare facilities. “While selecting the beneficiary for the ‘Balantavida’ kit, the beneficiary should be determined only after proper verification of the registration of the concerned beneficiary as well as the registration with the PMC hospital,” Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said.

Also Read | One child, many nutrition risks: Maharashtra develops tool to measure double burden of malnutrition

High-risk mothers, women with a low body mass index (BMI), anaemic mothers, and those delivering low-birth-weight babies will receive top priority.

Along with the physical kit, mothers will be guided through healthcare protocols, such as taking supplementary iron-folic acid, calcium, and vitamin D tablets; completing routine maternal and child vaccination schedules on time; and receiving dedicated counselling on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months after delivery.

Story continues below this ad

To ensure results, the PMC health department will routinely monitor each mother’s weight, BMI, and haemoglobin (Hb) levels. The programme will undergo annual evaluations tracking maternal anaemia rates, postpartum weight retention, incidence of low-birth-weight infants, exclusive breastfeeding rates, and overall beneficiary satisfaction.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments