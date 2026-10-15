High-protein, iron and calcium kits: Pune launches scheme to support anaemic mothers

In the low-income neighbourhoods of Pune, pregnancy and childbirth are often burdened by an ongoing struggle with malnutrition. For hundreds of expectant and nursing mothers from economically weaker households, ensuring a balanced, nutrient-rich daily meal remains a luxury, leaving both them and their children vulnerable to long-term health issues.

To break this cycle, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is rolling out a dedicated welfare initiative: the ‘Balantavida’ nutritional diet scheme. It aims to provide high-value nutrition directly to underprivileged mothers. The proposal gained momentum after BJP corporators Alpana Varpe and Archana Patil formally approached the civic body to act on the nutritional deficit among poor women.

“Many pregnant women and lactating mothers from low-income groups in the city lack access to adequate nutrition, which adversely affects the health of mothers and children,” corporators Varpe and Patil said. “Thus, ensuring they receive proper nutrition during pregnancy and after delivery is essential for having healthy mothers and healthy children.”

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Following their proposal, the PMC health department evaluated the initiative’s feasibility and issued in-principle approval.

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What’s inside ‘Balantavida’ kits?

Confirming the move, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the health department will finalise the kit’s exact components and set up the registration process for eligible beneficiaries. The kit’s primary objective is to provide supplementary nourishment, neutralise the postpartum physical toll, curb anaemia and maternal malnutrition, and improve overall child mortality outcomes.

The suggested diet plan targets critical vitamins, minerals, and proteins through selected ingredients. They are as follows:

Carbohydrates, fibre and iron: Kharik (dry dates), jaggery, and black currants (raisins).

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Protein and amino acids: Roasted pulses, soya loaf/granules, and a mix of whole lentils (moong [green gram], matki [legume], chavali [peas], and hulge/kulith [horse gram]).

Essential fats and energy: Coconut, gavran ghee, and linseeds (rich in omega-3/alpha-lipoic acid).

Micronutrients and calcium: Almonds and cashews provide vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, and copper; peanuts provide additional plant protein.

To maintain strict quality standards, all food samples will be sent to recognised, authorised laboratories for safety and purity testing before distribution to beneficiaries.

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Verification, progress tracking

The Balantavida kit is intended purely as a supplementary intervention and not a replacement for a mother’s daily meals. Beneficiaries will also be counselled that the kit is meant strictly for their consumption and should not be shared with other family members.

Selection will follow a verification process tied directly to civic healthcare facilities. “While selecting the beneficiary for the ‘Balantavida’ kit, the beneficiary should be determined only after proper verification of the registration of the concerned beneficiary as well as the registration with the PMC hospital,” Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said.

High-risk mothers, women with a low body mass index (BMI), anaemic mothers, and those delivering low-birth-weight babies will receive top priority.

Along with the physical kit, mothers will be guided through healthcare protocols, such as taking supplementary iron-folic acid, calcium, and vitamin D tablets; completing routine maternal and child vaccination schedules on time; and receiving dedicated counselling on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months after delivery.

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To ensure results, the PMC health department will routinely monitor each mother’s weight, BMI, and haemoglobin (Hb) levels. The programme will undergo annual evaluations tracking maternal anaemia rates, postpartum weight retention, incidence of low-birth-weight infants, exclusive breastfeeding rates, and overall beneficiary satisfaction.