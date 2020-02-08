Pune bakery owner arrested for negligence after employee electrocuted by faulty machine

The victim, 17-year-old Salauddin Ansari, was electrocuted while working at Shahid’s bakery in Nana Peth on the morning of January 24, 2020. (Representational/Express photo) The victim, 17-year-old Salauddin Ansari, was electrocuted while working at Shahid’s bakery in Nana Peth on the morning of January 24, 2020. (Representational/Express photo)

A bakery owner has been arrested on charges of negligence in connection with the death of a teenage employee who was electrocuted last month. Police have identified the accused as Shahid Abdulhaq Ansari (52), a resident of Kondhwa Khurd.

The victim, 17-year-old Salauddin Ansari, was electrocuted while working at Shahid’s bakery in Nana Peth on the morning of January 24, 2020. Police said Salauddin and two other employees, Aadam and Riyasat Ansari, had told Shahid that the machine used for making bakery products was emitting electric sparks.

But Shahid allegedly told them the machine won’t cause any harm and asked them to continue working. Shahid himself tested the machine and despite realising that it was malfunctioning and could be dangerous, he allegedly asked his employees to keep on working. Salauddin suffered an electric shock and was allegedly not provided immediate medical treatment, which could have saved his life, said police.

