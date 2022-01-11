Pune: Bajaj Finserv MD, three other officials receive threat mails; FIR lodged

An FIR has been filed at the Vimantal police station in Pune after unidentified persons allegedly forwarded emails to four top officials of Bajaj Finserv, including its managing director Sanjiv Bajaj, and demanded Rs 11. 63 crore in Dogecoin cryptocurrency as they threatened to hack the company’s data and cause heavy losses if the amount was not paid.

Yuvraj More (32), who works as a manager at Bajaj Finserv, lodged the FIR in the case on January 7.

According to the FIR, Bajaj along with three senior company officials — Deepak Reddy, Deepak Bagadui and Sanjiv Jain — received an email on November 28, 2021 from an unidentified source.

The sender allegedly demanded “7395373 doge coin”, which amounts to Rs 11,63,29,217 in Indian currency. In the email, the accused mentioned that if the money was not paid, they would hack the company’s data, causing it heavy losses.

The FIR mentioned the email address used by the accused person for issuing the threats and demanding extortion

money. Police inspector Mangesh Jagtap is investigating the case.

In a statement released on Monday, Bajaj Finance said, “The police complaint was filed by the company on receipt of a phishing email to some of our senior officers carrying a demand. As a precautionary measure and being a law-abiding corporate citizen, we filed a complaint with the law enforcement agency. We shall work with the concerned authorities for taking further action on the said matter. We also wish to confirm that there is no impact on the organisation’s systems and security as a result of this phishing email. The systems are safe and secure.”