Pune: Bailiff at court of small causes held for ‘accepting bribe’ of Rs 2.5 lakh

A Ballif at the court of small causes was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh on Saturday.

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) identified the accused as 48-year-old Manohar Rudrappa Kamble.

According to a press release issued by ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Shrihari Patil, the court of small causes had passed an order, asking the complainant in this case to give away possession of a property.

The ACB officials said the complainant then approached Kamble, and sought help in stopping the possession of the property in the Deccan area and to record his objection in this case.

Kamble demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant for helping him but the complainant approached the ACB, officials said.

After verifying the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and nabbed Kamble when he accepted the money from the complainant at a petrol pump near the Pune Municipal Corporation in Shivajinagar area.

Police said Kamble accepted the money, which was Rs 30,000 cash (in currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination) and fake or dummy notes used for the purpose of the trap.

A case was registered at the Shivajinagar police station. Police said further investigation in the matter was on.

