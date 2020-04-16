Baby born inside labourer’s shanty in Pune, family gets medical help after 20 days

So, the delivery took place inside the Kolis’ residence, a tiny shanty located near the Jain Mandir in Vadgaon Budruk, with the help of a couple of women from neighbouring shanties. (Representational image) So, the delivery took place inside the Kolis’ residence, a tiny shanty located near the Jain Mandir in Vadgaon Budruk, with the help of a couple of women from neighbouring shanties. (Representational image)

Born the day after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, she is only 20 days old, and is yet to be named. Her father Shankar Koli, a daily wager, said he couldn’t find a vehicle or an ambulance to take his wife Sapna to a public hospital.

So, the delivery took place inside the Kolis’ residence, a tiny shanty located near the Jain Mandir in Vadgaon Budruk, with the help of a couple of women from neighbouring shanties.

Koli, who hasn’t had any work in days, neither had the money nor any resources to arrange any post-natal care for his wife Sapna, who continued bleeding for nearly a week after childbirth. She developed extreme weakness and swelling below her waist, and was unable to move. The family, which is dependent on food packets distributed at the Jain Mandir for their meals, didn’t have any money to buy medicines or taking the ailing Sapna and the infant to a hospital.

After a team from the The Indian Express team came across the family in Vadgaon Budruk, it alerted medical personnel at the nearby Chaitanya Institute for Mental Health. A medical team, led by Dr Sapna Shaikh , came to the shanty and inspected both Sapna and the baby. After a preliminary inspection, Dr Shaikh said Sapna had to be shifted to a hospital immediately. As Sapna was in no condition to walk, Koli had to lift her and carry her out of the shanty.

After a preliminary inspection, an ambulance was called and she was taken to a civic-run maternity Home in Balajinagar.

Dr Anjali Chavan, who inspected her at the maternity home, said, “Since she received no post-natal care and sustained unchecked bleeding, she has developed a cardiac condition, apart from weakness, anaemia and hypotension…”.

