Pune: B. J. Medical College hostel receives Rs 20 lakh donation for library renovation

The hostel of B. J. Medical College in Maharashtra’s Pune city a generous donation of Rs 20 lakh from Healing Hands Foundation founder Dr Ashwin Porwal and his wife Dr Snehal (both BJMC alumni) towards the development and renovation of the library. Dr Porwal has also taken the lifetime responsibility of managing the library and garden at the hostel.

The hostel campus is spread across three acres, including five buildings, garden, two library halls, mess, canteen and playground. At the government-run hospital due to workload, there are few workers for housekeeping and maintenance related work at the hostel. The B J Medical College men’s hostel managing committee had sought financial support as some Class IV workers are close to retirement and the vacancy not being filled yet.

“As a former student I have spent five years at the hostel and experienced the struggle the boys’ face. After seeing the renovated library I am delighted to see the facilities and infrastructure provided by the Healing Hands Foundation,” Dr Vijay Jadhav, rector at BJMC hostel said.

Dr Porwal said that they had received the request on June 15 and the foundation team executed the entire project by September 1. “A total of Rs 20 lakh was spent for the development of the library,” he added. Dr Snehal said that they have set aside a monthly budget of Rs 75,000 for managing the library and garden.

The medical students study till wee hours of the morning and the capacity at the library is for 250 students. With close to 800 medical students, the renovated library will accommodate 160 more students, said Dr Ravindra Bhosale, hostel management general secretary.

“I am sure the students will get motivated by Dr Porwal’s generous donation towards their alma mater since the last eight years. I am hopeful that all these students will also give back to the college once they start practicing,” BJMC and Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Vinayak Kale said at the function held Thursday evening.