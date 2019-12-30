Pune: Azadi slogans fill streets as protests against CAA enter 12th day in city

At the ‘Maharally’ on Sunday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) At the ‘Maharally’ on Sunday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid on Sunday said the government should be scared of the people. Khalid was addressing an anti-CAA protest in the city. Thousands of people took to the streets as Pune witnessed the 12th day of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This is by far the largest rally the city saw so far, police sources said.

Maharally, as the organisers named it, was organised by various organisations opposing CAA and NRC in the city. People marched from Golibar Maidan till Council Hall through Shankarseth Road and Collector’s office.

Activist Harsh Mander, who also attended the rally, said, “They have already poisoned our country with hatred. If we can rebuild our country on the basis of love and humanity, this will be our real success.”

During the rally, people from almost all sections of society walked the streets shouting slogans like ‘Jamia ki ladkiyo ne rasta dikhaya hai, toh Jamia ke ladkiyo ko Inquilab Zindabad’. Women were mostly leading the sloganeers. There were black flags flowing in the air and many were wearing black ribbons on their head as a sign of protest.

The protesters danced to the tune of ‘azadi’.

While some placards were serious in tone like, ‘Sansad tumhari hai toh sadak humari hai,’ others were playful, like ‘NPR aur NRC mein utna hi fark hai, jitna Gangadhar aur Shaktiman mein hai’. Nearly 50 people were carrying dozens of roses in their hands. “We brought the flowers for the police as a token of appreciation,” said Sayyed Amin, a protester.

A human chain was formed to keep the crowd in control. There were many volunteers who were guiding the people through the protest. “We took a lot of precautions, like using social media to caution against using violence. Our volunteers made sure that the rally remains peaceful and conflict is avoided,” said Nizam Akram, chief rector, Azam Campus, who is looking after the student volunteers for the rally.

Even the police had their plates full managing the crowds. “I brought my children today because even they will be affected if the government succeeds in bringing CAA and NRC,” alleged Ayaz Ahmad, a protester who brought his daughters, aged five and eight. There was an ambulance facility and the volunteers were on their feet, giving biscuits and water bottles to the protesters.

After reaching the council office, the organisers took to the stage to control the crowd. Women were treated with special care as the volunteers constantly made way for them and gave them a separate space to sit.

Apart from Mander and Khalid, among other prominent activists in attendance were Taslim Rehmani, president, Muslim Council of India, and former judge B G Kolse Patil, one of the main organisers of Elgaar Parishad.

People burst into cheers when Khalid took the stage. He started his speech by keeping a minute’s silence for the victims of alleged police brutality in Uttar Pradesh. “This government is bringing the agendas of Savarkar and Jinnah through the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR. This is not just attacking Muslims but also the inheritance of our freedom fighters,” said Khalid. He added, “Jinnah was never our leader — it was always Gandhi and Ambedkar.”

The organisers also drafted a memorandum appealing the government to repeal the law. “The government is trying to implement the NRC through the backdoor. They are using NPR, which is totally different from the NPR brought in 2010. Now they are asking arbitrary questions, where the officer has the authority to declare you doubtful,” alleged Ziauddin Shekher, a lawyer and one of the organisers of the protest. The rally ended with Khalid’s slogans of ‘azadi’.

