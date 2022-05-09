Study published in international journal shows complete tumor regression in cancer patient through Ayurveda rasayana treatment

Ayurveda often is seen only as herbal medicine or simply useful for general ailments and not advisable for serious or critical illnesses. But now in a first, one of the successfully treated cancer cases at Pune’s Rasayu Cancer Clinic was recently published in the international peer-reviewed journal Clinical Case Reports. According to the founder of the clinic Dr Yogesh Bendale, a 51-year woman cured of blood cancer with exclusive Ayurveda rasayana treatment was and her case was published in the journal.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is a fast-growing, aggressive form of cancer called Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is often fatal if left untreated. Sometimes high-grade lymphomas are also called aggressive lymphomas with limited survival and about 40 in 100 people die within five years after diagnosis even after rigourous treatments. This patient was diagnosed in June 2018 with an advanced spread of NHL-DLBCL and she decided to go for Ayurveda treatment due to her reluctance to opt for any conventional cancer therapies.

Dr Bendale said that his team initially tried to achieve a reduction in the size of the tumour. The treatment duration of two years saw the patient being regularly monitored for the safety of the rasayana therapy using blood investigations (haematological and biochemical parameters) and the efficacy was evaluated using periodic PET (positron emission tomography) scans, he said. Like all patients in Rasayu Cancer Clinic, the quality of life in this patient was checked using the globally validated quality of life questionnaire. At the end of one-and-a-half years after diagnosis, investigations were carried out in January 2020 – in which no evidence of lymphoma was seen in the PET scan and the patient had a good quality of life, he said.

“She is free of cancer and no adverse effects were seen throughout the treatment duration. This finding indicates the safety of Ayurveda therapy,” Dr Bendale said. “The treatment protocol has been developed after intensive research over two decades. The documentation of each cancer patient as per globally acclaimed international guidelines has been maintained and discussed widely at international conferences,” he added.

Rasayana therapy is more patient-centric than a disease/drug-centric one, Dr Bendale said. The treatment protocol is based on the principle of rasayana therapy which aims towards the establishment of normal physiology and immune response at the cellular level of each tissue (called Dhatu in Ayurveda), he added.

“We selected rasayana formulations which help restore normal physiology and cell cycle besides modulating the deranged immune response in cancer patients,” added Dr Bendale, who is a member of the Central Council of Research in Ayurveda and Siddha.

“Rasayana is one of the eight main branches of Ayurveda dealing with anti-ageing and the potential to treat diseases. We have developed a software to include each detail of cancer patients and its safety and efficacy assessment as per globally defined parameters. The data is analysed by artificial intelligence and during the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able to reach out to cancer patients at distant locations with the help of telemedicine,” he said.

With treatment catering to around 3,500 cancer patients per year, Dr Bendale firmly believes that Ayurveda therapies can withstand any global scrutiny if the data is kept in a very scientific and rational way.

“The quality education of Ayurveda mainly based on original texts and critically maintained patients’ data as per global norms can only bring acceptance of Ayurveda and such evidence in the public domain can act as a source of inspiration and information for other physicians. This was one of the main reasons that this case was submitted for peer review and publication in one of the globally respected journals of conventional medical science so that it creates awareness about the potential of Ayurveda in the scientific community,” said Dr Bendale, who is also a member of international organisations like American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) and Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC).

—-