Pune: Awareness programmes held on World Arthritis Day

On the occasion of World Arthritis Day on October 12, Mission Arthritis India (MAI), a patient support group for persons with arthritis, Wednesday organised an event in Pune to create awareness among the people regarding the disease and help the community fight the ailment.

Rheumatologist Dr Arvind Chopra, who is best known for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ILAR Community-oriented programme for control of rheumatic diseases (COPCORD) population surveys, was felicitated on the occasion. The doctor has been recently selected for the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Master award.

Hailing the renowned rheumatologist, Dr K H Sancheti, founder of Sancheti Hospital, said the speciality of Dr Chopra is that he is someone who is “changing with the time and always bringing newness into one’s own technique.”

“Every patient feels he is my doctor. It is a very proud moment in any doctor’s life, and not every doctor receives the same level of love and respect from his patients as Dr. Chopra,” he added.

After being felicitated Dr Chopra said that nothing was more satisfying than seeing his patients recovering from arthritis. “I want to assure all of you that I will never retire,” he said.

Dr Mukta Puntambekar, Director, Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, was also present on the occasion. Deepa Mehta, the chairperson of MAI, said that the organisation formed in 2000 with the principle of ‘No Sympathy, Only Support’ supports people with arthritis and inspires them to lead a normal life.

The theme of this year’s World Arthritis Day is ‘It’s in your hands, take action’.

Meanwhile, a free arthritis redressal camp was held in Pune city in which over 250 people benefited. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sunny Gugale, who was present at the camp, said that people hesitate to visit doctors as they are afraid of surgeries. “Operation is not the only solution for all types of illnesses. People must take timely medical treatment before the illness complicates,” he said.

The camp was jointly organised by P M Shah Foundation, Vardhaman Pratishthan and Sancheti Hospital.