Pune: ‘Avoid large gatherings, conduct training with precautions,’ say Military advisories

Military establishments in and around Pune, especially training institutions, have issued advisories to officers, staff and trainees to avoid large gatherings and conduct group training activities with adequate precautionary measures.

A senior Army officer said, “Following medical advisories from the Army headquarters, subsequent instructions at establishment-level for the conduct have been issued. There are instructions that large gatherings, group activities, sainik sammelans, which are meetings of soldiers, activities in the officers’ and soldiers’ mess, welfare activities are to be put on hold or conducted with adequate precautions if necessary. These orders are in place since last week and are being followed everywhere.”

Another officer said, “All the local military hospitals have started special COVID-19 out-patient departments (OPDs) for screening and take necessary action in case they come across a suspected case. Nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate the effort. Officials and personnel coming from outside or returning from travel are undergoing further screening. To avoid contact with population outside particular stations, curbs have been advised on movement of cadets, trainees, officers and personnel and their families.”

