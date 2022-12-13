Pune autorickshaw strike: protestors threaten to go on fast unto death, demand ban on bike taxi in Pune

After late night police action on the autorickshaw drivers who had parked their vehicles to block the road in front of Pune RTO on Monday, the organisers of the protest have now threatened to go on fast unto death to pressurise the government to fulfil their demand of banning bike taxi in Pune.

Pune police undertook forcible clearance of the road in front of Pune RTO yesterday, after hundreds of autorickshaw drivers parked their vehicles on the road and left for home. These who opposed the removal of rickshaws, were lathi charged by police. Several dozen autorickshaw drivers were detained and taken to Bundgarden Police Station.

The rickshawdrivers forum ‘Baghtoy Rickshaw Wala’ headed by Keshav Nanasaheb Kshirsagar had announced that they will continue the agitation after a meeting with Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh. The road had remained blocked for the traffic throughout the day on Monday.

“The police has used force and have detained many of our workers. Three of us will tomorrow start a fast unto death until the bike taxi is banned,” Kshirsagar told reporters after the police action.