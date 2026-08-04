Pune autorickshaw fare hike: Minimum fare to be Rs 30 from September 1

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Autorickshaw rides across Pune district are set to become more expensive from September 1 after the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday approved a fare revision.
Under the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the fare for every additional kilometre has been raised from Rs 17 to Rs 20.
The revised fares are expected to come into effect from September 1.
A senior Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer told The Indian Express that the proposal was approved by the RTA, chaired by the district collector, following repeated representations from autorickshaw unions. “The unions had sought a fare revision citing higher CNG prices and increased operating expenses,” the officer said.
However, commuters have demanded that autorickshaw meters should be recalibrated without delay according to the updated rates, and the updated fare be reflected on ride-hailing platforms so that passengers know the correct amount to pay.
Autorickshaw unions said the fare revision was long overdue. According to Shafique Patel, president of Azad Rickshaw Chalak Sanghatana, fares had remained unchanged since the last revision in August 2022 despite a steady rise in operating costs. “We have been demanding a fare hike as maintenance expenses have increased and CNG prices have also gone up. The price of CNG has risen from around Rs 91 per kg in August 2022 to around Rs 96 per kg now,” Patel said.
The fare hike, however, has raised concerns among commuters, many of whom said that overcharging by some autorickshaw drivers remains a persistent issue and should be addressed alongside the revision.
K Manisha, a resident of Nigdi, said, “If fares are being increased, the authorities should ensure strict action against drivers who overcharge passengers. Regular enforcement will be important to ensure the revised rates are followed transparently.”