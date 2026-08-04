Pune autorickshaw fare hike: Minimum fare to be Rs 30 from September 1

The fare hike, however, has raised concerns as many commuters said that overcharging by some autorickshaw drivers remains a persistent issue. (File photo)

Autorickshaw rides across Pune district are set to become more expensive from September 1 after the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday approved a fare revision.

Under the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the fare for every additional kilometre has been raised from Rs 17 to Rs 20.

The revised fares are expected to come into effect from September 1.

A senior Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer told The Indian Express that the proposal was approved by the RTA, chaired by the district collector, following repeated representations from autorickshaw unions. “The unions had sought a fare revision citing higher CNG prices and increased operating expenses,” the officer said.